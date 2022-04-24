Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.30.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,288 shares of company stock worth $2,698,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alkermes in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 130.9% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 30.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

