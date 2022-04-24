Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$13.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.40.

AGI stock opened at C$10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.30 and a 1-year high of C$11.61.

Alamos Gold ( TSE:AGI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$256.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$254.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.15, for a total value of C$191,347.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$229,458.94.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

