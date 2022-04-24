Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €142.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($152.69) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($152.69) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €178.00 ($191.40) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($149.46) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.07 ($153.84).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €104.66 ($112.54) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €110.30. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($73.42) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($107.49).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.