Air Canada (TSE:AC) Receives C$29.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total transaction of C$445,473.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 4,909 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.49, for a total transaction of C$105,494.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,076 shares in the company, valued at C$238,023.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $562,602.

AC stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,452. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.31 and a 12-month high of C$29.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.27) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.6699998 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

