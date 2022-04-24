Aion Price Hits $0.0882 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $44.22 million and $3.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.62 or 0.99873947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058136 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.61 or 0.00256803 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.57 or 0.00335039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00159142 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00091709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Buying and Selling Aion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

