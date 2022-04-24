Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $37.31 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 399,532,637 coins and its circulating supply is 353,711,694 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

