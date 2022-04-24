AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives $83.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $90,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.78. 563,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2,891.70 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

