Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.56.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.
In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
