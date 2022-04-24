Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMD. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Westpark Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.56.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day moving average of $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.