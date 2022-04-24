Adshares Achieves Market Cap of $111.26 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $111.26 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.42 or 0.00011139 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 25,152,988 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

