ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Stephens upgraded ACV Auctions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.52. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -15.21.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,602,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,099 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

