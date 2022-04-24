Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Activision Blizzard worth $235,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 95.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 151,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,345. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Activision Blizzard (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.