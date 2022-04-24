Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.33. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.64. 6,710,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In related news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock worth $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

