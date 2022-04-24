ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. ABB has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

