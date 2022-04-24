959 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $470.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.89 and a one year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.