$9.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) will post sales of $9.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 billion and the lowest is $8.71 billion. Ecopetrol reported sales of $4.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year sales of $35.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 billion to $38.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $34.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $38.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ecopetrol.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

EC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EC. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,697. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is currently 93.88%.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.