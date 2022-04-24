854 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,112,721,000 after buying an additional 157,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,155,000 after buying an additional 179,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,653,000 after buying an additional 227,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after buying an additional 402,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $261.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.68. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 98.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.29.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.