$8.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) to post $8.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $37.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after purchasing an additional 73,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.81. 1,659,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.10. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $185.15 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

