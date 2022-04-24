696 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $277.07 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.94 and a 1-year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.93.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.