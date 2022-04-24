521 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.31 and its 200 day moving average is $429.31. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.54 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.14.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

