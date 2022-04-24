$5.83 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to announce sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.46 billion and the lowest is $5.13 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $3.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $24.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.02 billion to $27.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $25.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. 3,086,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,733,366. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.