4,733 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

PNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

