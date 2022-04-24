$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.67 billion and the highest is $4.75 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

