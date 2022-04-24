3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 250,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $44,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,652,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,823,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,349,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a twelve month low of $139.74 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.22.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $167.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

