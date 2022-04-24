$372.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) will post sales of $372.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ryan Specialty Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370.46 million to $374.44 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ryan Specialty Group.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million.

RYAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:RYAN traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 406,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,349. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $42.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.