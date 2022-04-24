$37.06 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $37.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.70 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $155.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $159.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $173.41 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $184.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.48 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

SMBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 11,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,370. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $422.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

