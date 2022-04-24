$360.07 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) will report sales of $360.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $341.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $370.15 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,361,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 242,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,562,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.21. The stock had a trading volume of 398,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,171. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

