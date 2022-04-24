3,500 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Bought by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,446,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,990. The stock has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

