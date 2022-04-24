$30.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.46 billion. Comcast reported sales of $27.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comcast will report full-year sales of $122.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.73 billion to $124.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $124.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $118.07 billion to $129.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.56 on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 29,978,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,074,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. Comcast has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

