$3.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) will post $3.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.31 billion and the highest is $3.90 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.87 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $17.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,837,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,264. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

