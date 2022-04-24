2,681 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

