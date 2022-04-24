$266.66 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) to report $266.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $264.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $269.23 million. Yelp posted sales of $232.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,679 shares of company stock worth $1,604,162. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp during the third quarter worth about $62,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YELP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 635,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,242. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.61. Yelp has a one year low of $30.19 and a one year high of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22 and a beta of 1.75.

About Yelp (Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.