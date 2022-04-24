$240.42 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will announce $240.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.44 million and the highest is $241.40 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $216.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $983.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $976.49 million to $987.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEI traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.23. 699,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,420. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

