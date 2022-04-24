2,337 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $933,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDOC traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $192.11.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

