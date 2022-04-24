$2.91 EPS Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

QCOM stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.81. 8,309,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,984,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

