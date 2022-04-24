$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) will post $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $12.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.39. The company had a trading volume of 849,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

