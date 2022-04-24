$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) will report $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.55 billion to $9.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,952. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

