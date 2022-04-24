$2.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.35 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE CMC traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $42.15. 1,286,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,849. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

