$188.71 Million in Sales Expected for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) will report sales of $188.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $171.03 million and the highest is $200.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $43.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 330.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $938.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $965.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,178,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,391,000 after buying an additional 115,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,787,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,049,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,319,000 after buying an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,798,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,657,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,069,000 after buying an additional 162,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHVN traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,982. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.07.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

