1,706 Shares in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 63,882 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 48,779 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $134.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.78 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.