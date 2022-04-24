$165.93 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) will report sales of $165.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.95 million and the highest is $168.90 million. Employers posted sales of $163.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $686.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.76 million to $697.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $734.01 million, with estimates ranging from $713.52 million to $754.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Employers stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 175,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $43.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Employers by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.