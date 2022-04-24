$163.10 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) will post $163.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $162.19 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $142.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $627.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $582.80 million to $658.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $678.93 million, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $716.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $137.29. 552,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.57%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,676,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Royal Gold by 12.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 365.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 79.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

