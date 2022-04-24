1,498,495 Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,498,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,625,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 3.48% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,700. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

