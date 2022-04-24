1,351 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.85 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.43.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

