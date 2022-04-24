1,315 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Prologis makes up about 4.6% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.73. 3,140,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,517. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

