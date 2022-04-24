12,210 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 72,905.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $332,060. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RBBN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBBN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

