105,456 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by Schaeffer Financial LLC

Schaeffer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 10.8% of Schaeffer Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 145,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 87,585 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $77.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,451,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $78.44. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

