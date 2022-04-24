$1.92 EPS Expected for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings of $1.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 15,110,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,300,402. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

