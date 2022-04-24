$1.57 EPS Expected for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,646 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,685 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,843 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after buying an additional 129,508 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.91. 3,093,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,551. The stock has a market cap of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

