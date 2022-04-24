$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.55.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.01. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $71.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

