-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce ($1.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBBY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,517,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,105. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

