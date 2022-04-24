-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) to announce ($1.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.09). Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,600%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,270,000 after buying an additional 346,912 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 491,854 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 116,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,517,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,105. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
